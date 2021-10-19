Richard Madeley of Good Morning Britain has been chastised for his ‘disrespectful’ accent.

Richard Madeley was chastised today on Good Morning Britain after attempting an Essex accent.

Susanna Reid and the 65-year-old presenter hosted Tuesday’s edition of the ITV news series.

The news that the Queen would create Southend a city in honor of Sir David Amess was one of the issues discussed by the presenters on today’s episode.

Richard is from Essex, and during the conversation, there was a debate on whether it is proper to refer to Southend as a coastal town.

“I’m on the verge of that,” he added. It’s on the Estuary in Southend. It’s a river, after all. The other side of the estuary is seen.

“It’s a daily argument we have with ourselves in Essex,” says one resident. “Is it near the river or by the sea?” Fans, on the other hand, flocked to Twitter to criticize the dialogue as Richard displayed his Romford roots by adopting an accent.

“Richard Madeley on GMB is at it again, doing the worst Essex ‘cor blimey’ accent ever when addressing the Queen’s decision to announce #Southend to become a city in homage to #SirDavidAmessMP,” Andrew said. There was a complete lack of respect.” “It’s terrible listening to Posh Tory Richard trying to have an Essex accent,” @hooray k said. “It’s only 8.05 a.m., and Richard has already insulted half of Essex,” Lauren continued. Slated Southend On Sea and inquired about her father’s final remarks.” “Oh mate,” remarked @Juani983. Richard is driving me insane. Make a decision on an accent and stick with it.”