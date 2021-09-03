Richard E Grant is ‘heartbroken’ as he reveals the loss of his wife Joan.

Richard E Grant has expressed his grief over the death of his 35-year-old wife.

Joan Washington, a voice coach, died on Thursday night, said the actor, who was known for films such as Withnail and I and Can You Ever Forgive Me?, but he did not offer a cause of death.

On Twitter, he posted a video of them dancing together to The Platters’ Only You, writing, “ONLY YOU!” Joan is the love of my life and the mother of our daughter Olivia.

“The loss of your life last night has shattered our hearts. They’ve been married for 35 years and have been together for 38 years.

“Your tremendous gift is to be fully known and seen by you. Please don’t forget about us, darling Monkee-mine.”

Richard, 64, also sent out a succession of broken heart emoticons, which elicited condolences and expressions of support from his fans.

Joan and he married in 1986, and they have a daughter, Olivia, and a stepson, Tom, from Washington’s previous marriage.

Joan, who was born in Aberdeen and studied at the Central School of Speech and Drama, has nearly 40 years of experience as a voice and dialect coach in the film industry, working with stars such as Anne Hathaway, Vanessa Redgrave, and Emma Stone.

Yentl, starring Barbra Streisand, Highlander, and The Bounty, starring Mel Gibson and Sir Anthony Hopkins, were among her early ventures in the mid-80s.

She worked on films like The Witches, where she mentored Anne Hathaway for the role of the Grand High Witch, and Yorgos Lanthimos’ grim comedy The Favourite, where she worked with Stone, in recent years.

Richard recounted their first meeting in a joint interview with the Independent in 2011.

“I met her at the Actors’ Centre in London,” he explained. She was dressed in a boiler suit, with short, cropped hair and Kicker shoes, and she was chain smoking, which I thought was ridiculous.

“I thought she had the most lovely voice and large, sort of monkey eyes while she was teaching an accent workshop with a group of performers. She appeared to be a little agitated.

“I thought she was adorable and everything. It was the month of December 1982.”

