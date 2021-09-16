Rhyl Sun Centre and why generations of Scousers have flocked to it.

Generations of Scousers have enjoyed a popular Welsh attraction previously described as the “biggest indoor pool in Europe.”

The school holidays in the 1980s and 1990s were not complete without flinging yourself down one of the flumes or riding the monorail vehicles at Rhyl Sun Centre.

The Sun Centre, which completed in 1980, was Europe’s largest indoor pool at the time.

However, it was stated 34 years later that the facility will be demolished to make way for a refurbishment of Rhyl’s waterfront.

Workmen began boarding up the site in 2016, according to The Washington Newsday, and the site was demolished later that year.

However, it was also revealed that a vehicle from the Rhyl Sun Centre’s monorail will be recovered beforehand.

For a few years, the popular attraction was nothing but good recollections.

Rhyl’s answer to the long-gone Sun Facility was the newly new £15 million water park and adventure centre.

The Washington Newsday reported in 2019 that the new SC2 hoped to replace the void left by the Sun Centre in many people’s life by offering both indoor and outdoor water activities for people of all ages and abilities.

Despite the fact that the water park and adventure complex has since recalled memories of school holidays spent at Rhyl Sun Centre, council authorities at the time stated that the SC2 acronym did not stand for Sun Centre 2.

Many readers began reminiscing about the “good old days” at Rhyl Sun Centre after The Washington Newsday announced SC2’s launch in 2019.

“Great news simply the fairground reinstated now, great childhood memories,” one Echo commentator previously said.

“No monorail?” exclaimed another. That was the most enjoyable part… I liked the SC more the way it used to be, with a genuine pool and a wave machine.”

People used to spend hours playing on the famed octopus slide, the monorail cars, and the wave pool in the 1980s and 1990s.

Shell Whittaker New took to Facebook to say, “If this new facility doesn’t have inside rain, it’s not Rhyl Sun Centre.”

"No mono rail?" Louise Lacy inquired. Gutted! "I was used to."