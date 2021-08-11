Rhian Brewster scores a goal to end Sheffield United’s scoring drought.

Rhian Brewster finally got the goal he’d been waiting for on Tuesday night, breaking a 31-game goal drought for Sheffield United.

The Blades signed the 21-year-old from Liverpool for £23.5 million in October 2020, but he failed to score for the Yorkshire club as they were relegated.

The England U21 international, though, has already had new opportunities this season, as he scored his first goal for the club in an EFL Cup fixture against Colchester United.

Reds fans went to social media to congratulate Brewster on his great start to the new season, having come through Liverpool’s youth and believing in his potential.

Brewster has previously established his quality at Championship level, with Jurgen Klopp describing him as a “natural-born goalscorer” in his programme notes ahead of the two sides’ encounter last October.

The striker scored 10 goals in 20 league appearances during a six-month loan stay with Swansea City in the second half of the 2019/20 season, catapulting the Swans into the play-off places.

If his first goal for Sheffield United can help him regain confidence, his career trajectory will be similar to that of Dominic Solanke.

After being sold for £19 million by Liverpool to Bournemouth in January 2019, the England international waited 39 league games to score his first goal for the Cherries, netting three in total before they were relegated in 2020.

However, after being named the club’s first-choice centre-forward in the Championship, Solanke scored 15 goals as Bournemouth lost in the play-off final to Brentford.

Brewster will be hoping that the ongoing support of Liverpool supporters, as well as Dominic Solanke’s personal redemption narrative, will help him kick-start his Sheffield United career this season.