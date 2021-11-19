Review of the OPI Advent Calendar 2021: This will keep your nails in tip-top shape till 2022.

Every year, there are more and more beauty advent calendars available, with selections from Elemis, Jo Malone, White Company, ASOS, and Amazon proving popular so far this year.

If you’re less concerned about make-up and beauty serums, however, you’ll have a far smaller selection of enjoyable things to brighten each day of December.

Fortunately, OPI has the only nail polish advent calendar you’ll need this holiday season.

This year’s OPI Advent calendar comes with 25 3.5ml beautiful small bottles in a variety of colors, including some OPI classic shades, new festive hues for Christmas 2021, and famous OPI nail treatments including a top coat, Nail Envy, and Start To Finish top and base coat, all for £69.90.

The breakdown is 13 Celebration Collection colors that are new for 2021, three treatments, and 10 classic OPI shades, so if you’re an OPI big fan, you might get a duplication of a color that you already have in your beauty bag.

That said, because they’re smaller bottles, they’re perfect for slipping into a washbag or giving to a friend, so it’s not a deal breaker for me.

I love OPI colors in general, especially the sparklier hues, so this year’s collection was perfect for me, especially the festive glittery reds and purples (my favorites are Ready Fete Go, My Color Wheel is Spinning, I’m Really An Actress, Abstract After Dark, I’m Not Really a Waitress, Paint the Tinseltown Red, LED Marquee, and Mylar Dreams).

If you’re searching for something natural or summery, there’s a wide range of more subtle colors in addition to vivid statement colors.

Nail Envy or a pale pink or white are my go-tos for my nails, which I like to maintain clean but pretty pale to minimize visible chipping that comes with deeper colors.

My favorite was Bubble Bath Nail Envy, but Snow Day in LA and Alpine Snow were also good choices.

Overall, whether you get an advent calendar or a gift package for Christmas, it frequently boils down to how many of the goods you’ll use versus how many will languish in a bag somewhere taking up bathroom cabinet space.

Out of the twenty-five,