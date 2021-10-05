Review of Lime Street, search for gun crime information, and a woman’s new beauty headquarters.

After the authority’s contractor went bankrupt, a motion will be made tonight to force Liverpool Council to conduct a “immediate review” of the controversial Lime Street makeover.

The project has been dubbed a “appalling mess” by councillors, and an emergency motion has been submitted to the Environmental Select Committee tonight.

Greenbank Labour Councillor Laura Robertson Collins introduced the resolution after resigning as cabinet member for the environment in April in protest at the Lime Street development.

During a break-in, a gang stole a Mercedes while the homeowners slept.

She and a number of other councillors are concerned that the project, which would reduce Lime Street to a single lane in each direction and increase public space, may actually cut off south-to-north city bus routes.

It was reported yesterday that NMCN, the council’s principal contractor on the Lime Street project, has gone into administration after failing to sign off its 2020 accounts and receive re-financing.

Merseyside police are looking for a man who they believe can assist them with a gun crime investigation.

Detectives have issued a photo and information on John Nicolaou in an effort to enlist the public’s assistance in locating him.

“We are looking for assistance in locating a 33-year-old male who officers believe may be able to assist with investigations into weapons offences,” a Merseyside police spokesperson said.

“Detectives looking into firearms offenses believe John Nicolaou, of Prescot, may have information that will aid their investigation and are asking for the public’s assistance in finding him.”

Just months after launching her own beauty business during the shutdown, a Liverpool entrepreneur has constructed a massive headquarters in the city.

During the coronavirus outbreak, Ashley Wady quit her job and went on to establish BOSSFACE, her flagship product. It’s a light water-based gel containing 15% Hyaluronic acid that “increases the skin’s hydration and gives a younger, fresher appearance” and is ideal for all skin types, tones, and problems.

Ashley has had tremendous success since its premiere in November 2020.

Now, the entrepreneur has launched a new 2,000-square-foot headquarters space, which is only ten years old.