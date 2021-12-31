Retro quiz for the New Year 2022 – Put your film, television, and music knowledge from 1982, 1992, 2002, and 2012 to the test.

A new year has arrived, and with it, certain pop cultural milestones that may have you wondering, “Was that really that long ago?”

Yes, it will be 40 years since the debut of Channel 4 and the introduction of ET in 2022.

Looking back even further, it’s been a decade since Marvel’s Avengers first came together on the big screen!

We’ve created a quiz with ten questions from each year to see how much you remember about music, films, and television from 10, 20, 30, and 40 years ago.

No cheating! The answers are at the bottom of the page.

1982 was the first round.

1) In November 1982, Michael Jackson released his sixth album, which went on to become the best-selling record of all time globally. What was the name of the creature? 2) On November 2, 1982, Channel 4 premiered its inaugural program, Countdown. At the time, who was the host? 3) Which of Survivor’s well-known singles served as the theme song for the 1982 picture Rocky III? 4) E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial was the highest-grossing film of 1982, and the highest-grossing film of all time at the time. In Steven Spielberg’s blockbuster, who portrayed Elliott? 5) In the 1982 picture Blade Runner, what were the bioengineered humanoids known as? 6) On the 1982 single Ebony and Ivory, which two vocalists collaborated? 7) After Bucks Fizz won the previous year’s Eurovision song contest with Making Your Mind Up, the UK hosted the 1982 Eurovision song contest. Which Yorkshire town hosted the competition? 8) In 1982, Channel 4 premiered the animated holiday classic The Snowman. Which author’s picture book was it based on? 9) In 1982, which American comic made his feature film debut in the buddy cop action comedy 48 Hrs? 10) In the 1982 fantasy film The Dark Crystal, who legendary American puppeteer co-directed? 1992 was the second round. 11) With the track Stay, who topped the charts for eight weeks? 12) In Francis Ford Coppola’s adaptation of Bram Stoker’s Dracula, who played Mina? 13) In Basic Instinct, who actress played the contentious ‘leg crossing’ interrogation scene? 14) In 1992, the television series Heartbeat premiered. “The summary has come to an end.”