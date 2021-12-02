Retro Christmas gift ideas include games, toys, consoles, and more.

This is it: the countdown to Christmas has begun.

If you’re still stumped as to what to purchase your friends and family, perhaps this list can help you find the ideal present.

It can be difficult to pick among the many modern devices, toys, games, and accessories available.

But perhaps the answer can be found in the past – in your past, with all the great things you experienced as a child.

We’ve compiled a list of ten suggestions to assist you in selecting retro and retro-inspired gifts for any occasion.

Large gifts for family members; inexpensive and cheery gifts for coworkers; and everything in between.

Games for the tabletop

You might want to get someone a tabletop game so they can have hours of fun with their friends – or even while you’re digesting your Christmas feast.

Subbuteo is a must-see for football fans.

This football game has been popular since the 1940s, albeit there was a period when production was halted before the old favorite was reintroduced.

Flicking players over a game-mat is a lot of fun, and if you get really into it, you can have some spectacular games going!

There are lots of alternative tabletop and free-standing games to play with friends and family if football isn’t your thing.

On Christmas Day and after, this Air Hockey will provide you with some competitive fun.

Turntables for vinyl records

Why not offer the gift of music to someone who has stacks of records collecting dust in their attic?

The “vinyl rebirth” has been going on for a while, but those record players that haven’t stood the test of time may need to be replaced.

This 1 BY ONE portable turntable, which comes in a beautiful briefcase-like cover, could be a good budget alternative for casual listeners. It comes with built-in speakers and cable holes for connecting to larger, better systems.

However, if you want to get the most out of vinyl, you’ll need more expensive equipment; the Pro-Ject Primary E Turntable is recommended for vinyl beginners. There are no frills like Bluetooth or USB connections, but it gets the job done.

Retro gaming, particularly Super Nintendo Classic Mini, has resurfaced in recent years.