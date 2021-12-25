Residents of this quiet Wirral community must adhere to its own set of rules.

Port Sunlight is a beautiful historic community that has largely stayed untouched since its construction in the late 1800s.

The Wirral is a highly desirable place, but you’d be forgiven for believing that living there required inheriting a home or passing a vetting process.

The truth is that you may buy or rent one of these residences just like any other, albeit they don’t come available for sale very often.

The Met Office has released an update on the likelihood of a snowy Christmas this year.

And if you do want to settle down in this model town built by Lord Leverhulme, you should be aware that there are a few laws you must follow in order to conserve the heritage of almost 900 Grade II listed homes.

The Washington Newsday spoke with residents of Port Sunlight earlier this year, and they raved about the area’s unique flavor.

“I wouldn’t call them ‘rules,’ more ‘convenances,'” said John Spilletts, 75. “Decorating inside is OK, but inside alterations require consultation; the Port Sunlight Trust has drawings of all the properties, and changes may only be made if they fit the criteria in keeping with the Grade II listed status.”

Here are some of the requirements that residents of Port Sunlight follow in order to wake up every day in a piece of Wirral history.

Each block of buildings was designed by a different architect and has its own distinctive features.

Some feature large bay windows, while others have arched doorways, however this limits your color choices to a few, and sometimes just one.

To keep the village’s look and feel, considerable effort is taken to guarantee that properties are only renovated according to the rules of their Grade II listed status, which includes the color of your front door.

The Trust owns everything from the house to the curb, so you can’t just put up a fence if you live there.

While some may like the seclusion of the gate, Port Sunlight is committed to retaining the old town as close as possible. “The summary has come to an end.”