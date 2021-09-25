Residents are being terrorized by a rat-infested alley with overflowing trash.

Despite their efforts to make the areas into a pleasant location to spend time, residents are terrorized by a rat-infested alley where drains overflow.

Wavertree’s bin lane, hidden behind terraced buildings on Goswell and Colville Streets, is unlike any other in Liverpool.

Clothes are hung to dry on washing lines that run the length of the alleyway.

Residents have placed flower pots, wooden seats, and gnomes to adorn the bin lane in an attempt to reclaim it as a communal, open space for them to enjoy.

The rats, though, continue to terrorize people, eating holes in bins and tunneling through concrete that had only been laid weeks before to fill a hole they’d excavated under yard gates.

They move farther into people’s houses, where they live and die in walls, rooves, and dumpsters.

Hazel, 76, has resided in her house for the past fifty years. When a rodent darted between her legs, she fell.

“I come out of a morning and I do this (taps the trashcan) before I move,” she told The Washington Newsday.

“And then I heard that thud as I went out and thought, ‘Oh,’ and as I stepped forward, the bloomin’ rat shot right across and I was, ‘Pff,’ lying on the floor.”

The alley, though, hasn’t always been a rat run.

Since the time when the now-concrete floor was cobbled, the Rigby family has been her.

The family lives in houses on the street for four generations.

“I have lived here all my life, and I used to play down the bottom of that street, and when the lights came on, your mother would cry, ‘Come on, get in,’” Claire, 56, told The Washington Newsday.

“I’ve never seen a rat in my life. I’ve seen a fox before. That was incredible. It was incredible to see it passing through our alleys at the bottom. I never saw a single rat.”

“I used to lie down on the floor out here with the neighborhood kids,” her daughter Aimee-Leigh, 24, said. It used to be clean, but then everything went downhill.”

Aimee-Leigh now refuses to go past the alley's midpoint, fearing that she would 'wet herself' if she does.