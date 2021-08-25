Reece James issues a warning to his Chelsea teammates ahead of their match against Liverpool.

Reece James, a Chelsea defender, has stated that Thomas Tuchel’s side is under no pressure as they prepare to face Liverpool this weekend, but has warned his colleagues to expect a tough game at Anfield.

The Londoners have had a strong start to the Premier League season, winning both of their first two games without allowing a goal.

Jurgen Klopp’s squad has the same record as Chelsea, winning two games, scoring five goals, and keeping two clean sheets.

After re-signing Romelu Lukaku, Chelsea have been tipped to win the Premier League this season, and will see Saturday’s trip to Anfield as an opportunity to stake a claim.

Despite the fact that facing the Reds will be a “difficult” task, James feels confidence in Chelsea’s ability and remains unconcerned about the possibility of fighting for the title this season.

”We know going there would be a very challenging game since Liverpool has been up there at the top of the Premier League for the previous few seasons,” the 21-year-old told chelseafc.com after Sunday’s 2-0 win over Arsenal.

“We need to prepare properly and bring the same intensity into that game as we did today [Sunday], but our team is extremely strong.” We have a number of top players in each position, so when one leaves, another comes in to take their place, keeping the competition high.

“Right now, I wouldn’t say there’s any pressure on us,” the right-back continued.

“We have to take it game by game, but our goal is to win every week,” says the coach. Everyone here is ambitious and wants to win the championship, but for now we need to take things slowly.”