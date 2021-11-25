‘Really not cool,’ Jurgen Klopp says following Liverpool’s Champions League upset.

Jurgen Klopp says that the manner in which Liverpool maintained their flawless Champions League record this season surprised him.

The Reds beat Porto 2-0 at Anfield on Wednesday for their fifth win in five Group B games.

After the visitors had missed several chances before the break, Thiago Alcantara and Mohamed Salah scored second-half goals to capitalise on an unsatisfactory first-half performance from a Liverpool side that featured four changes.

Klopp, on the other hand, praised his team’s ability to seize the initiative after the break.

“We could have lost this game because we gave away chances where they should have scored,” the Reds manager remarked.

“It would have made the game more tough; we were fortunate at times.”

“It’s true that there are times when we’re really not fun to play against.

“To be honest, I didn’t expect that tonight because we made some significant changes.” We don’t expect the lads to turn into a pressing machine right away.

“You know, we have to become used to the game, and that’s exactly what occurred. That’s what made me joyful.

“However, we must play much better against Southampton on Saturday because they are a true pressing machine.”

“A lot of nice things happened tonight, but I’m not convinced we should repeat the ‘we are this’ or ‘we are that’ mistake.” But we’re in a good place right now, and we should do everything we can to keep it that way.” “We needed bits of luck throughout the game because to a few new things we did today, they had great chances, especially counter-attacking on the left side where it was incredibly difficult to defend,” Klopp continued.

“They had their chances but failed to score.” We scored twice and had a much better second half control. “I’m very delighted with the result.”