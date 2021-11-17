Real Madrid make a public declaration about Kylian Mbappe amid Liverpool transfer rumors: ‘Now we offer €200 million.’

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has expressed his displeasure with the ongoing Kylian Mbappe trade issue.

After notifying Paris Saint-Germain of his desire to leave the Parc des Princes in search of a fresh challenge, Mbappe appeared to be on his way to the Spanish city in the summer.

However, the 22-year-old was denied a move to Los Blancos when the French club rejected a second bid for the France international worth €200 million (£171.7 million) on transfer deadline day.

According to reports, the Spanish giants subsequently made a third offer, which was turned down.

Because a new contract has yet to be agreed upon, Mbappe can begin pre-contract negotiations with rival teams as early as January, with his current term at PSG set to expire in the summer.

Perez has criticized PSG’s stubbornness to sell their star player in the aftermath of Madrid’s failed pursuit of the French forward in the previous transfer window, but remains optimistic about the potential of a free move.

“State-owned teams do not sell their players,” says one source. “It’s insane,” he told Ramon Alvarez, a Spanish journalist.

“Right now, we’re offering €200 million for a single player, but they refuse to sell.” It’s great when players finish their contracts.” “Since coming back to the club [in 2009], I’ve been fighting,” Perez continued. There are numerous things that must be altered in some way.” In recent months, Liverpool and other clubs have been linked with a bid for the World Cup winner.

“I have spent five extraordinary years here [at PSG], I have taken advantage of every moment and I continue to do so,” Mbappe told reporters following a dazzling performance in a World Cup qualifier for France. Both on the field and in my personal life, I am content.

“Right now, there are a lot of things going on, a lot of big obstacles, and I’ve previously talked about it.

“I’m here, I’m still here, and I’ll be here for the rest of the season.”