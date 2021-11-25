Raphinha joins Leeds United in the future despite Liverpool transfer rumors.

Raphinha has stated that he can reach his professional goals with Leeds United, despite reports connecting him to a move to Liverpool.

Jurgen Klopp is apparently interested in signing the Brazilian, and the player’s agency has previously ‘confirmed’ the club’s interest.

Raphinha joined Leeds in October 2020, and his performances have drew interest from some of Europe’s premier clubs, including Liverpool.

His current deal will end in 2024, but the 24-year-old has clarified his Elland Road future.

“Without a shadow of a doubt, “When asked if he can reach his career goals with Leeds, he told BBC Radio Leeds that he believes he can.

“You create a fantastic atmosphere in the stadium and at the training field when you bring together players with a real, strong, winning desire, the manager, the coaching staff, and fans who adore the team.”

“Marcelo Bielsa puts a lot of pressure on us. That is something we are aware of. It’s nothing new to us. We pay attention to him. He assists us in growing and evolving as athletes and professionals.

“We pay attention to him and play football in his style.” That is the football that has propelled us into the Premier League, attracted attention to us, helped us stand out in the Premier League, and established Leeds as a Premier League team.” Raphinha has five league goals this season, one shy of matching his six from the previous campaign.

Fabinho revealed to Globo Esporte last month that he wished his side could have signed his Brazil international team-mate in the summer: “Since he (Raphinha) arrived in the Premier League, he has had very good performances and highlights.”

“I was hoping that would happen for Liverpool.” In the end, though, he chose to remain with Leeds.”