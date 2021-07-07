Raphinha has been linked with a move to Liverpool following his switch to Leeds United.

Raphinha appears to have struck the final nail in the coffin of a summer transfer to Liverpool.

Raphinha is wearing the number 10 on his training kit in footage from Leeds United’s latest pre-season training film.

With Ezgjan Alioski’s departure being confirmed, it looks that the Brazilian has swooped in to claim the number 10 jersey, an upgrade from the number 18 he wore during his rookie season.

Following his outstanding debut season in the Premier League, Liverpool were connected with a £32 million bid for the winger last month.

Leeds would have sought a large profit on the £17 million they paid Rennes last summer, but it appears Liverpool were eager to entice the Whites by allowing the winger to depart Elland Road.

Raphinha, despite the rumors, stated that he was happy at Elland Road and was not considering a move to Liverpool.

Raphinha told UOL Sport in June, “It’s difficult to describe how I feel when I hear rumors about huge teams like Liverpool and Manchester United interested in recruiting me.”

“Man, I used to watch these teams on TV when I was a kid. Rooney, Van Nistelrooy, and Cristiano Ronaldo were among the players I saw, but I also saw Gerrard, Henry, Deco, and Lampard.

“It’s impossible to say if I mirrored one of the top players because there are so many of them.

“I believe I mirrored the championship, to be honest. I enjoyed watching and fantasized about playing here.

“And today, with my football, I’m making people happy. I’m not just referring to the other teams; I’m also referring to Leeds, who was the one who put their money on me.

“They’re all overjoyed, even the fans, who appear to have a strong attachment to me.

“I have a contract for another four years, and I have no intention of quitting because I am happy and make other people happy.”

The forward now appears to have put the rumors to rest.

Although neither the club nor Raphinha has confirmed a change in number, it is expected to be published when the club confirms its 2020/2021 squad numbers for the next season around the beginning of August.

The 24-year-old was active on social media during the rumour mill, posting pictures and graphics. The summary comes to a close.