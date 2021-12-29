Ralf Rangnick has a Manchester United problem that Jurgen Klopp did not have to cope with when he was in charge of Liverpool.

Ralf Rangnick may still be unbeaten as Manchester United’s temporary manager, but things do not look to be going well for the German.

United were beaten to a 1-1 draw by Newcastle United on Monday evening after a relatively flat and disjointed effort.

Newcastle took an early lead through Allan Saint-Maximin, but Rangnick’s side were saved by Edinson Cavani’s close-range strike in the second half.

Rangnick has won two and drew two of United’s four games in charge, and the German conceded afterwards that the performance was a ‘negative surprise.’

“Every ambitious coach, and there is no difference between other coaches and myself in that regard,” he explained.

“However, in order to do so, you must be allowed to train, and as you are aware, Carrington was closed for four days.”

“Previously, we had eight or nine field players in training immediately following the Norwich game, and they only returned in little chunks.”

“In terms of the number of the team, we were practically back to full strength the last three days, but we couldn’t accomplish much in training.” On the other hand, the team appeared to be in good shape during those two or three training sessions.

“As a result, the way we performed in terms of game speed, game tempo, and toughness was a bit of a negative surprise in today’s game.”

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp revealed ahead of his hiring at United that he felt ‘a good coach’ was on his way to the Premier League.

The players who threw Jose Mourinho and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer under the bus appear to have not changed.

“A leopard never changes its spots,” Roy Keane once said during a Sky appearance.

In some ways, it’s unsurprising to see a United manager struggle to communicate his views.

Jurgen Klopp had a reconstruction project on his hands when he joined Liverpool in 2015, as the squad needed a total overhaul.

Rangnick, on the other hand, arrived at United with a roster that included Cristiano Ronaldo, Jadon Sancho, Cavani, Harry Maguire, Mason Greenwood, and Marcus Rashford.

