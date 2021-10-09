Rafa Benitez’s future at Everton seems secure, as Newcastle United seek a new manager following their takeover.

Everton are not expecting a bid for Rafa Benitez from Newcastle United following the confirmation of their Saudi-backed purchase.

Newcastle United are now in second place in the Premier League, and manager Steve Bruce is under increasing pressure after a winless start to the season.

However, the announcement yesterday that Mike Ashley has sold the club for £300 million to a consortium led by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund has fueled speculation that Bruce may be fired and replaced by a high-profile figure.

However, The Washington Newsday reports that after three years as Newcastle manager, Benitez, who is revered in Tyneside, is unlikely to be targeted by the club’s new owners.

The Spanish coach has had a superb start at Everton, leading the Blues to 14 points from their first seven Premier League games.

Benitez, who attended training at Finch Farm earlier today, is dead set on bringing success back to Goodison.

With the departure of James Rodriguez, Everton’s financial fair play issues have been alleviated, and the manager is already planning for the January transfer window.