Rafa Benitez was questioned about Everton’s interest in Vitaliy Mykolenko, who is valued at £20 million.

When asked about Everton’s interest in left-back Vitaliy Mykolenko, Rafa Benitez remained tight-lipped.

The Blues are reportedly interested in signing the 22-year-old Dynamo Kiev defender ahead of the January transfer window.

Mykolenko has been on the club’s radar for some time, and they appear to be ready to make a play for him.

However, following Everton’s 1-1 tie with Chelsea, Benitez refused to discuss the player.

“I can’t say too much right now since I’m focused on the game,” he explained.

“Right now, it’s just trying to enjoy it; we’ll deal about the transfer window later.”

If a deal for Mykolenko is completed, the Blues will also look for a right-back and a midfielder when the transfer market starts next month.