Rafa Benitez was on the verge of signing a Chelsea player who admitted to “loathing” Liverpool.

Joe Cole has stated that he ‘hated’ Liverpool during his Chelsea days and that he was close to joining Rafa Benitez’s title-winning Valencia before joining the Blues.

The former Liverpool midfielder joined Chelsea from West Ham in 2003, at the outset of the Roman Abramovich era at Stamford Bridge, and went on to win three Premier League titles and two FA Cups.

If he had pressed on to join Benitez’s Valencia a year before the Spaniard departed the Mestalla for Anfield, his career could have been quite different.

Cole addressed his former Liverpool team-mate Jamie Carragher on the podcast “The Greatest Game with Jamie Carragher” about choosing Abramovich’s Chelsea over Spain, saying: “I joined on the same day as [Juan Sebastien] Veron and it was exciting times.”

“I was supposed to go to Valencia,” says the narrator. My father and agent had traveled there, and they were a good team at the time, having just won the championship there.

“I recall them coming to see Lee Bowyer, who was playing for West Ham at the time,” says the narrator. I truly wanted it, but when Chelsea came in, it was so amazing that I didn’t consider for a second that I was an afterthought.

“It was always going to be challenging for me because of the money they paid for me (£6.6m) and the names of the players coming in, established stars, but I thought, right, I’ll go there and give it a shot.”

Cole played 50 appearances for Claudio Ranieri’s team in his first season and, believing he had progressed, held his spot in the side when Jose Mourinho took over.

When Chelsea faced Liverpool in the Champions League semi-finals in 2005, a rivalry was established, as was a mutual hate between the Reds and Blues.

Cole, who played both legs as Chelsea lost the tie 1-0 on aggregate thanks to Luis Garcia’s ‘ghost goal,’ stated, “We hated you, Carra.”

“And we despised Man United, but that’s Jose’s fault; he turned us into a bad team.

“Wasn’t Chelsea always a nice club before Jose? We had a fantastic players’ bar. The summary comes to a close.