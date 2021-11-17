‘Rafa Benitez was going insane,’ a Liverpool player recounts the golf club brawl between Craig Bellamy and John Arne Riise.

Rafael Benitez’s fans in Liverpool and Everton know that it takes something spectacular for him to lose his cool.

In the aftermath of the infamous incident between Liverpool players John Arne Riise and Craig Bellamy, though, former Reds defender Fabio Aurelio claims the normally calm Spaniard was left in a “crazy” state.

Bellamy was known for his violent temper as a player, and his rage erupted in spectacular form in 2007 on a team trip to the Algarve, when he showed up with a golf club in Riise’s hotel room.

Despite the obvious hatred in the camp, Liverpool rallied and won a memorable match against Barcelona at the Camp Nou.

Despite their pre-match squabbles, Riise and Bellamy scored the goals for Liverpool, with the latter celebrating by emulating a golf swing.

Aurelio had joined the Reds the previous year and has given his take on an incident that has become part of Liverpool legend.

According to FourFourTwo, he said, “It was odd, actually.” “Bellamy went insane and went to Riise’s room with the intention of hitting him with a golf club! We were in Portugal vacationing before a Champions League match versus Barcelona when the cops arrived at our hotel.

“Benitez was going insane, but luckily things didn’t get any worse.

“Bellamy scored a goal for us against Barca. The irony is that Riise was involved in the build-up to the goal. Bellamy celebrated by imagining himself swinging a golf club. Fans didn’t understand why he was celebrating, but the athletes did.” Liverpool went on to win the Champions League final that season after their great triumph over the holders, though AC Milan were able to get some revenge for Istanbul two years earlier, prevailing 2-1.

In his memoirs, published three years ago, Riise gave his own story of what transpired in the Algarve, noting that Bellamy was upset that he had turned down his demands to perform on karaoke.

“I awoke in the middle of the night to the sound of someone entering the door,” Riise explained. “Obviously, I mistook [roommate Daniel]Agger for someone else.

“I turned around, but my eyes were half-closed. ”

