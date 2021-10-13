Rafa Benitez is going to get the truth about Everton from David Moyes.

On Sunday, a specter from Everton’s past will pay a visit to Goodison Park.

This weekend, David Moyes returns to the Premier League club he coached for more than eleven years, and his West Ham team is hauntingly identical to the Scot’s Toffees.

The Hammers appear to have been formed in the same mold as Moyes’ Everton, with a hardworking midfield, a dangerous lone striker, and even a Merseyside-born left-back.

Even in a September match, they were obliged to field two makeshift forwards in Said Benrahma and Jarrod Bowen, evoking memories of former Blues boss Tim Cahill and Marouane Fellaini swarming the opponent defense.

In February, Moyes conceded that the two sides were comparable, saying, “The analogies are, yes, I think we have a similarity here.”

Although it is by chance rather than plan, Blues fans will know precisely what to anticipate when the two teams meet. West Ham will be well-organized, relentless off the ball, and cohesive as a squad with good team spirit.

West Ham pushed for the Champions League last season, and Everton finished in the top four in 2005, thanks to those Moyes team attributes.

While relocating to Old Trafford after the Red Devils had recently won the Premier League title under Sir Alex Ferguson was a completely different situation, Sunderland and Real Sociedad, like the Toffees in 2002, were in need of some repairs.

Moyes, on the other hand, did not have the time to put up competitive teams.

After being relegated with Sunderland after years of struggle, he was fired by the La Liga club after a bad start to what would have been his first complete season in Spain.

Despite the fact that his six-month contract with West Ham was not renewed in 2018, he returned in December 2019 to replace Manuel Pellegrini and has since revitalized the Hammers.

He has signed good individuals who work hard, much like he did at Everton.

Tomas Soucek is a busy midfielder who played in every Premier League game last season, scoring ten goals and demonstrating the same level of efficacy as Cahill and Fellaini in assisting the striker. “The summary has come to an end.”