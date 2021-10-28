Rafa Benitez has two alternatives for resolving Everton’s immediate predicament following the Watford fiasco.

Everton’s performance against Watford on Saturday afternoon had nearly too many flaws to count.

The lowlights of the entire performance, of course, came in the closing moments of the match, when the visitors absolutely dismantled Rafa Benitez’s side.

That shouldn’t, though, detract from the rest of the 90 minutes.

Everton led at two points in their most recent match at Goodison Park, but they never seemed in command other than in the first half.

Injuries to key players undoubtedly had a role, and one absence in particular may have been felt more than others.

Over the course of the campaign, Abdoulaye Doucoure has been a revelation. From a strong start, the 2020 summer arrival has improved his game significantly, allowing him to reach new heights as a player.

For the Blues, the Frenchman is now a consistent contributor on both ends of the pitch, combining some brilliant attacking link-up play with his ever-tenacious defensive approach.

Over the course of the season, any Premier League midfielder, let alone those in the Everton squad charged with filling in for him, has struggled to match his intrinsic attributes.

It’s almost unsurprising that Everton had a problem in the middle of the field against Watford.

Tom Davies was chosen to replace Doucoure in the starting lineup, with Benitez later stating that he instructed the academy graduate that he “had to score goals.”

It took him less than three minutes to make good on his promise, sprinting the length of the field to get on the end of Demarai Gray’s low cross and hammer it into the net.

However, the 23-year-old discovered how impossible it would be to shape himself as a like-for-like replacement for his absent teammate after that high point.

Doucoure has been so remarkable this season because he has practically been doing the work of two players on both ends of the field.

Davies, despite his many strengths, is not the same type of player.