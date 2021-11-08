Rafa Benitez explains Mason Holgate’s ‘problem’ prior to Everton’s red card.

Mason Holgate struggled with the “tempo” of the final stages against Tottenham Hotspur, according to Rafa Benitez, who explained why the defender was brought on in midfield.

After 82 minutes, Holgate, a centre-back by trade, replaced Allan and was preferred over midfielder Jean-Philippe Gbamin, who was also among the substitutes.

However, after being issued a red card for a dangerous challenge on Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg in time added on, Holgate, who has previously played in the position for Everton, did not stay on the pitch to hear the final whistle.

Benitez then replaced Demarai Gray with Gbamin for the remaining few minutes of the game.

Holgate, 25, had just given up possession within Everton’s half, allowing Giovani Lo Celso to hit the post for Spurs.

And, according to Benitez, Holgate’s speed was too much for him in that midfield post.

“We have problems with the midfielders today because (Fabian) Delph was fantastic in the previous game and this one.

“However, he has been away for 10 weeks and has a yellow card, so we had to make a substitute, and Allan has had flu and has been running a lot, so we had to make a substitution,” Everton manager Ronald Koeman explained.

“I felt Mason, who has played in this position before, is good in the air and can pass the ball, but the tempo was really high, so maybe that’s why he was late to some of the passes,” said the coach.