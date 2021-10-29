Rafa Benitez discusses the actual issue behind Everton’s set-piece woes: ‘It’s not only zonal marking.’

Rafa Benitez has spoken out about Everton’s set-piece woes, revealing the root of the problem.

The Blues have already conceded a number of goals from dead ball situations this season, with West Ham and Watford, in particular, exposing them in recent weeks.

Everton’s marking method, which the manager has chosen throughout his tenure, has been noticed by a lot of fans and pundits.

Benitez, on the other hand, has stated that he does not believe this is the case.

Everton manager Ronald Koeman said at his pre-Wolves press conference: “When I first arrived in 2004, we were doing zonal marking, and the system was being criticized.

“We were the best side at defending set pieces with zonal marking two years later; it’s just how you do it.

“You must react if a player approaches you and runs against you. We need to make sure we’re attacking the ball and that when we have to challenge, we do so with character.

“That’s not going to happen. It’s not only the zonal marking; if it’s a man-to-man situation, they block your defender, leaving a guy open with extra opportunities and space.

“I believe it comes down to how you defend, displaying character and displaying the aggression required in these moments to defend a corner or whatever.”

Benitez was also asked about changing his system ahead of the next encounter, with a question about a possible back three being posed to him.

The manager, on the other hand, dismissed any suggestion that he would modify the number of players in his defensive line for the next encounter.

“No, we’re now working on four-at-the-back,” he explained.

“Then, during the week, we worked on this concept. We never know before the game, and we still have two training sessions left, but we’re working on it right now.”