Rafa Benitez claims Everton’s learning entrance and Academy claim using the phrase “potential to be better.”

Everton manager Rafa Benitez has revealed why his side’s back-to-back defeats to Aston Villa and Queens Park Rangers were instructive.

After being appointed to replace Carlo Ancelotti in the summer, Benitez started his Everton tenure with a five-game winning streak.

After such a promising start, the Blues were sent crashing down to earth as they were defeated by Aston Villa for the first time this season.

Then, just days later, Benitez’s side was knocked out of the Carabao Cup after losing on penalties to QPR after a 2-2 draw at Loftus Road.

The Blues, on the other hand, got back on track with a 2-0 victory over Norwich City at Goodison Park, thanks to goals from Andros Townsend and Abdoulaye Doucoure.

Benitez stated evertontv, “I could see the players when I watched games before I arrived to Everton.” “However, when you work with them and talk with them, you get to know them.

“Do they comprehend and obey your directions when you have to make a modification during a game?” When you work with them, you gradually learn these things.

“A lot of them get what we’re trying to achieve – and we still have opportunity to improve because, as you can see, some of them have the potential to be better.”

Blues manager Rafa Benitez gave 18-year-old Lewis Dobbin his Premier League debut with minutes remaining in Saturday’s encounter, replacing Alex Iwobi.

And Benitez believes Dobbin’s opportunity will benefit not only him, but also the club’s Academy players who can see a road to the first team.

He remarked, “We’re really thrilled to see him [Dobbin] doing well in the training sessions.” “He’s a quick learner with a lot of potential.

“It’s a chance for him and the other [Academy and Under-23] youngsters to show what they’re capable of.

“I am genuinely thrilled to see these young lads, and they must seize their opportunities,” says Anthony Gordon.

Everton has already had eight different goal scorers this season, and Benitez believes that the more goalscorers a team has, the better.

