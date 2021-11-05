Questions and answers for a Bonfire Night quiz to put your family and friends to the test.

It’s November 5th, and we’ve got a Bonfire Night quiz for you to take to see how well you remember everything there is to know about Guy Fawkes Night.

With Bonfire Night arriving on a Friday this year, it’s the ideal time to challenge your friends and family once you’ve returned home from watching the fireworks.

If you’re still wanting to see a fireworks display in Merseyside, check out our Bonfire Night guide to see what’s on. You may also check out our weather forecast for Bonfire Night 2021 in Liverpool, Wirral, and Cheshire.

Fireworks displays near Liverpool on Bonfire Night 2021 include Wirral, Ormskirk, Southport, and St Helens.

Even if you’re not planning on going out to see the fireworks, you may still participate in our Bonfire Night-themed quiz. We’ve put the answers right below, so there’s no need to scroll down and cheat! Let us know how you did by leaving a comment below with your score.

Questions for the Bonfire Night quiz

What was Guy Fawkes’ first name in real life?

With his Gunpowder Plot, Guy Fawkes attempted to assassinate which King?

When was the Gunpowder Plot carried out?

Which of the letters ‘P’ stands for the technical term for creating and showing fireworks?

Despite the fact that Guy Fawkes is the most well-known member of the Gunpowder Plot, who was the mastermind behind it all?

How many gunpowder barrels were stored in the cellars beneath the Houses of Parliament?

What religion did the members of the Gunpowder Plot follow?

In the Gunpowder Plot, what role did Guy Fawkes play?

In the BBC show Gunpowder, whose famous English actor who is a descendant of the plot’s commander played as him?

“Remember, remember…” is a statement that needs to be completed.

What was the last name of the Gunpowder Plot’s major members, brothers Robert and Thomas?

To honor the plot’s discovery, King James had a medal made depicting a snake hiding among flowers. Is the statement “appear like the innocent blossom, but be the snake beneath it” from whatever Shakespeare play referring to this? What was Guy Fawkes’ sentence to death? Which gingerbread cake is linked with Guy Fawkes Night and is traditionally made with oats and black treacle? In the Harry Potter books, what kind of pet does Albus Dumbledore name Fawkes? Which country was the first to invent fireworks? Guy lived in which English city? “The summary has come to an end.”