Questions about the ‘depressing’ beach go unanswered by the authorities, causing outrage.

During a tumultuous council meeting, a disagreement over the state of a Wirral beach erupted.

At Thursday night’s meeting of every elected Wirral councillor, five members of the public asked questions regarding the situation of the beach, which some described as “depressing.”

Only one issue received a response on the night, with two Labour councillors, Janette Williamson, council leader, and Liz Grey, chair of the environment and transport committee, agreeing to write to those who had posed the questions.

Hoylake Beach has been unmanaged since 2019, when the beach was briefly closed owing to glyphosate spraying, causing widespread outrage.

Since then, local residents and officials have advocated for the beach to be raked but not sprayed once more.

Wirral Council’s environment and transport committee decided in March in favor of a strategy that will include multiple studies and a public consultation to determine the future of Hoylake Beach.

The final plan, which will determine whether the beach will be scraped to remove vegetation and preserve it sandy, won’t be implemented until 2023.

Until then, the current policy of not raking or spraying the beach until further information about the potential impact is available will continue in place.

Raking was backed by both the Conservatives and the Liberal Democrats, therefore it was carried with Labour and Green votes.

Raking and spraying should be avoided, according to a representative for Natural England, the government’s natural environment consultant, who told The Washington Newsday at the time.

“We are advising Wirral Council on the development of their new beach management plan and will continue to discuss alternatives with them to help deliver both ecological and recreational advantages,” the spokeswoman said.

“Beach raking and the use of weed pesticides can harm coastal habitats, hence Natural England recommends avoiding these practices.”

“Litter and trash on Wirral beaches impacts on how beaches appear and how they can or cannot be utilized, which directly results in fewer visitor numbers and severely affects the,” local resident Nicola Verkade stated at Friday night’s meeting.

