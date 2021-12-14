Quality Street, Celebrations, Heroes, and Roses have all lost 51 chocolate flavors.

Anyone who has recently visited a shop would have noticed the massive amounts of chocolate boxes and tins stacked high along the aisles in preparation for the holiday rush.

The ‘big 4’ are Roses and Quality Street, as well as the newest kinds Heroes and Celebration, and the vast array of delights has left many families debating which is the greatest chocolate in each tin.

That isn’t to say that they’ve all remained the same.

As Surrey Live writes, with the holiday season approaching, we decided to go back in time and recollect all of the discontinued chocolates that could previously be discovered beneath the lids of these festive favorites.

It’s possible that one of your old favorites will be included here, which you’d gladly replace with one of the current confectionary options that have either stood the test of time or have lately been released.

So, without further ado, let’s gorge ourselves on these long-forgotten chocolates.

We’ll start with Quality Street, which was established in 1936 and is named after J. The same-named drama by M. Barrie.

Only the wealthy could purchase boxed chocolates prepared from exotic ingredients from around the world, with ornate packaging that may cost as much as the chocolates themselves at the time of their creation.

The inventor, Harold Mackintosh, set out to create chocolate boxes that could be offered at a fair price and therefore be accessible to working-class families.

His plan was to coat the toffees in chocolate and package them in inexpensive but attractive boxes.

Rather than separating each item in the box, which would necessitate more expensive packaging, Mackintosh opted to wrap each piece separately in colored paper and place it in a colorful tin.

He also developed innovative technology, the world’s first twist-wrapping machine, which uses a unique wrapper for each chocolate.

Mackintosh ensured that the chocolate aroma sprang forth as soon as the tin was opened, and that the diverse textures, colors, forms, and sizes of the treats made opening the tin and eating its contents a boisterous, vivid experience that the whole family could enjoy. “The summary has come to an end.”