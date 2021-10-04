Pussycat Doll is on a mission to teach kids in Liverpool how to dance.

Kimberly Wyatt has partnered up with a nursery to create a class program because she believes that dance may help children build confidence and improve their mental and physical health.

It comes after recent statistics revealed that 53% of parents in Liverpool were concerned about their children’s health during the pandemic.

Busy Bees, the UK’s largest childcare provider with facilities all around the city, has opted to implement the new, enjoyable sessions in response to parent concerns raised in a survey.

With more time at home, parents are concerned that their children may be nervous meeting new people and being in large groups.

As the new academic year begins, city parents are anxious that their child may experience separation anxiety upon starting nursery, as well as other concerns such as their child’s inability to make friends or adjust to a new schedule.

As a result, as part of its expanded focus on mental wellbeing, Busy Bees has introduced the ‘Tiny Dancers’ program.

The program, which is filled with engaging, simple, and imaginative dance exercises, seeks to help children burn off any nervous energy, have fun, and make new friends in the process, making the transition period simpler.

Kimberly has designed many new dance routines for youngsters in the UK to enjoy as part of Tiny Dancers, which complements Busy Bees’ existing dance program, Dance with Buzz, which is offered to both its centers and families.

Kimberly, who is also a Youth Sport Trust ambassador, had this to say about the collaboration: Dance is a fantastic way to get kids moving, smiling, and feeling good, which is why it’s such a great exercise for supporting health.

“Dance is global and inclusive, and there is no right or wrong way to do it, which is why it is such a great activity for children.

“It’s also a fantastic tool for exploring creativity and connecting with others – when everyone is dancing together and enjoying that immersive moment, it helps to create relationships and break the ice, which can be difficult for young children when meeting new people.”

