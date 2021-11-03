Pure Legal, situated in Liverpool, has gone into administration, and employees have spoken of their ‘devastation.’

Following rumors that a Liverpool-based company has gone into administration, hundreds of jobs are at stake.

Workers at Pure Legal, a claims and advising firm, have posted messages on social media saying the firm has gone into administration.

Companies House has yet to publish information about the administration.

Senior personnel at the Princes Parade-based firm, on the other hand, have put notes on LinkedIn indicating that the company is currently under administration.

“Yesterday was a heartbreaking day for us all as a team & family at Pure,” said Gemma Bielby, head of operation at Pure Legal Limited, in a message posted this morning. I really want to thank everyone at Pure, including the board, my staff, and all of my coworkers, for making my time there extraordinary, and I enjoyed every minute of it.” When a corporation is in debt and unable to repay the loan, the directors of the firm choose to hire an administrator. The administrators then take control of the business.

“One of the best company’s (sic) I have ever worked for, ‘Pure Business Group,’ was forced into administration today and we were all made redundant,” Tina Flanagan, group HR manager for the firm, said on LinkedIn. It was heartbreaking to witness so many people’s lives turned completely upside down.

“It was an incredible pleasure to work for such wonderful people, and the Board worked tirelessly to salvage the company, for which I am grateful. I wish everyone the best of luck and hope you all find work soon since you all deserve nothing but the best.” Novitas Loans, a lender for legal proceedings, is said to have filed for bankruptcy against Pure Legal last month.

Pure Legal and Novitas Loans have been contacted by The Washington Newsday for comment on this story.