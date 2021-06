Punjab Police file criminal case against persons impersonating as Prashant Kishore

The Punjab Police have registered a criminal case against unknown persons for impersonating political strategist and Punjab CM’s Principal Advisor Prashant Kishor and using his name to incite some political leaders against Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh.

The police had received information that the said unknown persons had been making phone calls to political leaders and public representatives over the last 5-7, days in the assumed identity of Prashant Kishor, according to a Punjab Police spokesperson.

These unknown caller(s), speaking as Prashant Kishor, had been reportedly encouraging the politicians to make public statements against the Punjab Chief Minister and to criticize his leadership, said the spokesperson, citing confidential sources.

The spokesperson further disclosed that these callers, claiming to be Kishor, had also apparently been giving assurances to the political leaders etc that he would take up case with the Congress High Command in Delhi, if they act on his (purportedly Kishor’s) advice.

A criminal case under sections 416, 419, 420, 109, 120-B of the IPC and section 66-D of the IT Act 2000 has been registered at PS Division no. 6, Commissionerate of Police, Ludhiana against the unknown callers, said the spokesperson.

