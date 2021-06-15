Punjab announces relaxations in COVID curbs; schools, colleges to remain closed

With Punjab’s COVID positivity rate coming down to 2 per cent, the state government on Tuesday announced relaxations in the curbs imposed in the state.

However, all educational institutions like schools and colleges will also continue to be closed till further orders.

Chief Minister Capt. Amarinder Singh announced easing of the restrictions, allowing restaurants and other eating joints, as well as cinemas and gyms to open at 50 per cent capacity beginning from Wednesday. Now, 50 persons are allowed to gather for weddings and cremations.

A spokesperson of the state government informed that under the new guidelines, which will remain in effect till June 25 when they will be again reviewed, daily night curfew will be in place from 8 pm to 5 am, with weekend curfew from 8.00 pm on Saturday up to 5.00 am on Monday across the state.

However, all essential activities, including those covered under existing ‘Exemptions’, will remain unaffected, unhindered and exempted from curfew restrictions.

Chairing a high-level virtual COVID review meeting, the Chief Minister ordered opening of all restaurants (including in hotels), cafes, coffee shops, fast food outlets and dhabas, cinemas, gyms with a maximum 50 per cent of capacity, subject to all their employees having received at least one dose of vaccination.

Air-conditioned buses can also ply with 50 per cent occupation, he informed, adding that bars, pubs and ‘ahatas’ shall, however, continue to remain closed.

District authorities have been asked to determine opening timings of non-essential shops, including on Sunday, on the basis of the local situation, while ensuring that crowds are avoided. District authorities shall also continue to ensure strict implementation of all the extant directives of MHA/state government on COVID appropriate behaviour, including social/physical distancing, wearing of face masks etc, directed the Chief Minister.

