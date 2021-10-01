Pundits make their predictions for Liverpool vs Manchester City.

The match between Liverpool and Manchester City is perhaps one of the most anticipated matches of the season, as the two teams who have dominated in recent years meet.

These two teams have won the last four titles, with City winning three and Liverpool winning their first in 30 years in 2019/20.

Jurgen Klopp’s side leads the table by just one point after a 5-1 hammering of Porto in the Champions League earlier this week.

City, on the other hand, beat Chelsea 1-0 last weekend, but were defeated by Paris Saint-Germain on Tuesday night.

Pep Guardiola’s team beat the Reds 4-1 in February, while the two sides drew 1-1 at the Etihad in the early parts of the season.

Here’s how the experts predict the two teams will fare on Sunday.

Mark Lawrenson, a former Red, believes the points will be split evenly between the two sides.

“I am at Anfield for this one and I can’t wait – these games are contested with such ferocity and are generally decided by narrow margins,” he told BBC Sport.

Michael Owen complimented Liverpool’s response to last weekend’s 3-3 draw at Brentford with a win in Portugal, but believes City must be more clinical than they were against PSG.

“The response in Porto was emphatic,” he told BetVictor, predicting Liverpool to win all three points on Sunday. It’s an excellent performance to go there and get a five.

“With that triumph over Chelsea, City demonstrated why they are Champions. They also did well in Tuesday’s loss against PSG, but they need to be more clinical.

“Liverpool have a fantastic record against City at Anfield. City’s triumph at Anfield last season was their first since 2003, and the Reds have had some notable victories in that time.

“I always like Liverpool in big games, so it’s no surprise that I’m predicting a 2-1 Liverpool victory here!”

Former Arsenal player Paul Merson believes there will be little difference between the two clubs, but that goals will be scored.

