PSG’s Kylian Mbappe makes a huge ‘choice’. With reports of a Liverpool transfer

In the wake of Liverpool’s apparent interest in Kylian Mbappe, he is said to have made a choice on his future.

The Reds have been linked with a move for the Paris Saint-Germain forward, whose future has been the subject of numerous headlines.

Mbappe joined PSG from Monaco in the summer of 2017, although his current contract is just for one year.

There have been reports that PSG is in talks about extending his contract, with the Ligue 1 club anxious to keep hold of the 22-year-old.

Mbappe, meanwhile, has informed PSG that he does not desire to extend his time in Paris and will seek a new challenge, according to Marca.

Following France’s participation at the European Championships, Mbappe has returned to Paris for pre-season training.

In the last-16 round of the competition, France was eliminated by Switzerland, with Mbappe missing the deciding penalty in the shootout.

Mbappe is still being linked with a move to Liverpool, as well as Real Madrid, who are reported to be long-time fans.

Mbappe joined PSG in a £166 million move, but it’s unclear whether the French club would demand a similar or higher fee today, four years later, with only a year left on his contract.