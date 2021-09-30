PSG has just exposed a Man City flaw for Liverpool to exploit.

While Liverpool and their fans were celebrating a routine thrashing of Porto, their next opponents were facing a considerably more difficult challenge.

On Sunday afternoon, the Reds will host Manchester City at Anfield in what is expected to be a pivotal encounter in the Premier League title chase in 2021-22.

Pep Guardiola’s team was in France on Tuesday evening, losing 2-0 to Paris Saint-Germain. A peek at the match’s fundamental statistics suggests Manchester City was unlucky not to come away with something.

They had 18 shots to PSG’s six, a seven-to-three advantage in shots on target, and a trio of clear-cut chances when PSG had none.

However, there are lies, damned lies, and statistics, and these figures do not tell the whole story.

After Man City’s defeat to PSG, Pep Guardiola sends a warning to Liverpool.

Even the game’s predicted goal totals are a little deceiving, because all of the disparities derive from what happened in the 26th minute. Idrissa Gueye, a former Everton midfielder, scored an early goal to put the visitors down.

Kevin De Bruyne – who was later fortunate not to be sent off for a horrible foul on Gueye – produced a superb cross into the center of the box as they attempted to get back into the game.

The ball was intercepted by Raheem Sterling, who headed it against the crossbar. Bernardo Silva was first to the rebound, only to hit the woodwork himself, and when he was given another chance to score, his shot barely made contact.

In other words, all three of City’s clear-cut chances in the match, as well as a large portion of their predicted goals, happened in the space of around three seconds.

While they surely should have scored from this attack, just two of their 15 other attempts were worth even the average xG value of 0.1 (according to Infogol), leaving 13 shots with a chance of less than one-in-ten.

With 16 minutes remaining, Lionel Messi produced his first dose of Messi magic while wearing a PSG shirt, and the game was over. “The summary has come to an end.”