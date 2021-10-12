Protests against the Arms Fair, a fraudulent passport gang, and a new Anfield hotel

This lunchtime, here are the latest headlines from The Washington Newsday.

Today, as a contentious arms fair gets underway in the city center, major protests are taking place around Liverpool’s waterfront.

Demonstrations against the AOC Electronic Warfare event, which is taking place today and tomorrow in Liverpool’s Exhibition Centre, have drawn a large police presence in the Kings Dock area.

The protests started last night, with some protestors reaching it to the convention center’s top.

At the Pullman Hotel, two people were arrested for having things that may be used for criminal damage.

A gang accused of giving counterfeit passports to prominent fugitives and criminals from Liverpool has been targeted by police.

The National Crime Agency (NCA) launched a series of raids around the UK yesterday, arresting 23 people in a massive operation involving hundreds of officers.

During the raids, two warrants were executed in Merseyside.

The approval of a new hotel near Anfield Stadium is nearing completion.

The planning committee of Liverpool City Council will review plans for a new 27-bed hotel.

The proposals were first presented to the committee earlier this year, but councillors postponed a decision due to concerns made by certain neighbors about the hotel’s impact.

However, the project could be authorized next week, thanks to stricter limitations imposed by the council’s planning department in response to complaints raised by neighbors and locals about an increase in hotels and AirBnB-style lettings in the neighborhood.