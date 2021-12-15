‘Probably not,’ Jurgen Klopp says of the Africa Cup of Nations forcing a temporary change at Liverpool.

If the Africa Cup of Nations goes ahead as planned, Liverpool will be obliged to change their style of play, according to Jurgen Klopp.

The European Club Association (ECA) wrote to the Confederation of African Football (CAF) on Wednesday morning, requesting that AFCON be canceled, though the Reds will have to say goodbye to Mohamed Salah, Naby Keita, and Sadio Mane for a month if the competition is held between January 9 and February 6.

Liverpool had previously been without Mane for seven matches during the 2016/17 season owing to his participation in the African Cup of Nations, with the club’s only win coming in an FA Cup third round replay against Plymouth Argyle.

The Reds averted a similar issue in 2019, thanks to a decision to hold the biennial competition during the summer months.

The return of mid-season disruption for a number of clubs has been driven by ‘unfavorable climatic circumstances’ in host nation Cameroon throughout June and July, however Klopp is not prepared to make any excuses if Liverpool’s play stutters in the absence of Keita, Mane, and Salah.

“You may be the better team and win a football game, or you can be the better team and lose a football game in football.” You can win a football game with a plan, or you can win a football game without one. “Anything is possible,” the Reds’ general manager remarked.

“Whoever plays when the three boys aren’t here will have a game plan and will give us a chance to win a football game.” Is it possible for us to play football in the same way? Who cares if it’s true or not. That is the reality. We play the football we are capable of playing.” While Klopp recognizes that Liverpool may suffer without these three players, he also acknowledges that their absences should not be unexpected each time the AFCON rolls around.

“We knew the three lads were from Africa [when signing]because they had assisted us so much in the last few years.” They’ve been crucial in all of these circumstances, but they’re most likely not here today, so that’s the problem.

“Perfect solutions aren’t always possible. In this scenario, it is beyond a doubt. The summary comes to a close. “