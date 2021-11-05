Priya’s recovery has left Emmerdale fans perplexed.

Emmerdale viewers are perplexed as to why Priya Sharma, played by Fiona Wade, was permitted to leave the hospital so quickly.

Last month, the wedding planner was trapped in a burning maze and sustained terrible third-degree burns.

Andrea was also killed by the evil Meena Julta, played by Paige Sandhu, during the fire in the maze.

However, fans were perplexed by Priya's ability to leave the hospital so swiftly in tonight's episode.

Fans took to Twitter to express themselves.

“Priya is getting freed from hospital, but she couldn’t get out of bed yesterday #Emmerdale,” Fiona tweeted.

Rosalind stated, ” “#emmerdale #emmerdale #emmerdale So, Pryia has returned to her hometown? Wasn’t she on the verge of death the other day?” “Priya couldn’t even sit up yesterday,” Jodi remarked, “therefore I don’t think she’s well enough to go home, especially if she needs to return to hospital every few days to have her dressings changed #Emmerdale.” The doctor informed her that her skin grafts had healed well and that she may be discharged as long as she came to outpatients every few days to change her dressings. He expressed his delight with her improvement.

She stated, ” “It’s going to be a long voyage, to be sure. There are no shortcuts.” “Yeah, they’re really fantastic,” she said when the doctor inquired if she had her family with her. “Good,” he said, “because you’re going to need them.” On tonight’s episode of Emmerdale, Priya returned home and was greeted by her brother Jai and father Rishi, who fussed over her.

Priya’s ex, Al, gave her flowers to welcome her home, but she said she couldn’t care less. Her only want was to see her daughter.

“You’re still extremely vulnerable,” he said when she requested her brother to go pick up her daughter for her.

They had made arrangements with David for Amber to remain with him until Priya felt better.

Priya was enraged by the decision and accused her relatives of taking control as is customary.

“It’s not like you can look after a seven-year-old in your state,” Jai added, further aggravating Priya, who burst into tears.