Prior to Real Madrid’s move, Liverpool ‘negotiated’ for a £45 million forward.

Elano, the former manager of Santos, claims that Liverpool came close to signing Rodrygo before he chose Real Madrid.

Santos agreed to a €45 million agreement with Real in June 2018, and the player moved to Spain a year later.

Elano, a former Manchester City player, has now revealed how close Rodrygo was to joining the Reds.

Liverpool’strongly negotiated’ to get Rodrygo before Real showed interest, according to the former Brazil international.

“There was a time when Liverpool was putting a lot of pressure on him to go when he was still very young,” he told ESPN.

“The odds were stacked against him, but he was determined to go. Real’s subsequent offer was at 30 million euros (around £25 million).

“I spoke with people at Santos and told them that the youngster was worth the risk and that we should raise him because I’d like to work with him.”

“Thank God, thanks to Rodrygo, everything worked out.”

Last year, Rodrygo’s agent, Nick Arcuri, said that Liverpool was so interested in the winger that Jurgen Klopp flew to Brazil to watch him play.

“A Liverpool director called me when Rodrygo went to sign his first professional deal with Santos at the age of 16,” he stated.

“Klopp said that he knew the player, had seen the material, and had already come to visit Rodrygo in person.

“Rodrygo, a very young Brazilian talent, had appeared after he accessed YouTube and searched for ‘talents from Brazil.’ He traveled to Brazil and was well received.”