Primark’s ‘cozy’ £22 PJ set makes customers nostalgic.

After seeing them online, Primark customers were ecstatic to get their hands on a pair of Snoopy pyjamas.

Primark has millions of followers across its different social media channels, where it keeps shoppers up to date on the latest stock and products available in shops.

Budget-friendly Primark is unlike its high-street competitors in that it does not have a website where customers may browse for their favorite clothes and accessories.

This implies that customers will have to go to one of the company’s locations to get their hands on their favorite items.

Primark’s vast selection of on-trend apparel, beauty goods, homeware, and more is showcased on a number of Instagram sites.

The shop posted a snapshot of their new Snoopy pyjamas, which include a £12 hoodie and a pair of £10 matching pants, to its main Instagram page. The “lush” set is pale pink in color and has a Snoopy print all over it.

Since his first appearance in a comic strip in the 1950s, the beagle Snoopy has been a famous character.

Primark wrote in the caption of a flatlay photo of pjs, “Feeling comfortable in this #Snoopy set Hoodie £12/€14/$16, Bottoms £10/€12/$14.”

The set was a hit with Primark’s 9 million followers, garnering over 22,000 likes in the first few hours after it was shared on the popular social media platform.

In the comments section, customers expressed their opinions.

“We need a winter spree soon!” Kirsty commented, tagging a buddy. “My personal favorite.”

“We need these,” Kim said to a friend.

“How adorable is this?” Char exclaimed.

“Ohhhhh, me likes,” Rebecca said.

“How cozy do these look?” Kerry exclaimed.

“How cute are these?” Siobhan exclaimed, tagging a friend.

Emma stated, “I’m in need of a quick visit.”

Demi stated, “I’m going to end up with them all.”

“Tell dad I neeeeed these!!,” Lorraine said, tagging a friend.

“How lush are these,” Loren added.

