Primark’s £12 mules are “amazing” and “need in every color,” according to customers.

After being shared online, Primark’s “perfect” £12 mules threw customers into a frenzy.

Primark’s social media channels have a massive following, and it uses them to keep customers up to date on all of its new stock and product launches.

Primark, known for its low-cost clothing, homeware, and accessories, is unique among retailers in that it does not have an internet store where customers may purchase their favorite items. Instead, in-store purchases are used.

Martin Lewis’ ‘last opportunity’ warning to Tesco Clubcard holders

A recent post on the company’s main Instagram account generated a stir.

The retailer posted a snapshot of their £12 block heel mules in tan, cream, and black to its nine million Instagram followers.

Instagram

Primark simply captioned the photo, “A/W heels on rotation Block Mules £12/€16/$18.”

The mules were a hit on the famous social networking platform, garnering over 7,000 likes in the first hour after being posted.

In the comments section, customers expressed their opinions.

“Perfect for fall and winter,” Parwien stated.

“These would be amazing on you,” Jess commented, tagging Belle, who replied, “the nude and tan ones omg,” adding a series of heart eye emojis.

“Need,” Danielle said.

“These are fantastic,” Jo said.

“On the list!!” Francesca said.

“The shoes are beckoning me,” Nicole said to friends.

“I need these in every color,” Chloe added.

“I really like these,” Sarah added.

Here’s where you can find a Primark near you.