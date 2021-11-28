Primark customers were enthralled by the color of an £8 velvet bodysuit.

Primark is a popular choice among customers since it offers fashionable apparel and accessories, as well as homeware, at low rates.

Primark’s 9.1 million Instagram followers are frequently updated on the latest merchandise available to buy in person, despite the fact that the high street business does not have an online store where you can order items to be delivered to your home.

A velvet bodysuit is the most recent apparel item that has caught the eye of Primark customers.

The £22 pink ‘princess dress’ is a must-have for New Look buyers.

A pair of pleather trousers, black strappy heels, and a silver handbag are seen with the clothing. “Current obsession: This teal bodysuit,” the caption reads.

The long sleeved bodysuit, which costs £8, drew a lot of attention on Instagram. “Obsessed too,” one person added, accompanied by a heart eye emoji.

“Omg the color of this bodysuit tbh,” said another.

“Just found my Christmas party outfit…” said a third.

Some customers told their friends about the item. “I NEED this bodysuit,” one lady said, tagging her friends.

“How cute is that bodysuit?” commented another, referring to her friends.

“To die for omg,” someone else said, tagging a buddy.

The shirt has already been claimed by one shopper. “Got that bodysuit yesterday, it’s great fitting,” they said.

The teal bodysuit is now available for £8 in Primark stores.