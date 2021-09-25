Primark customers rave about a “beautiful” £15 midi dress that they “need.”

Primark customers can’t get enough of the store’s current release, which they describe as “obsessed.”

Because Primark does not have an online store, buyers frequently monitor the retailer’s Instagram pages to see what new items may be available shortly.

A £15 midi dress that fans are already adoring is one of the most recent pieces to make it onto the fashion account.

The green flowery pattern on the black midi dress is complemented by slender straps.

Fans have been gushing about the £15 dress beneath Primark’s tweet, with many saying they “need” it.

On Instagram, the post has received over 9,500 likes and several comments.

Primark captioned the shot, “Can we hear a little commotion for the dress?” (Available in: [GB flag emoji] #Primark #InStoreNow) Midi dress £15

One shopper commented in the comments area, “Love it,” and another said, “Bought this dress…love it.”

“It’s fantastic,” said a third.

“I need!!!!!” wrote a fourth shopper. Please… Please, Brighton, don’t sell out!!”

“Omg obsessed,” exclaimed a fifth, and “I NEED this dress,” stated a sixth.

“May need to pop into Primark post-payday…” wrote another.

The new dress from Primark costs £15.

