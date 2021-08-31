Primark customers praised the £23 loungewear set for being “comfy but elegant.”

After seeing a “comfy but chic” pink loungewear set online, Primark consumers were enthralled.

Primark’s many social media channels have attracted millions of followers, with the retailer ensuring that customers are kept up to date on all the latest stock and product launches that can be found in shops.

Primark is unlike other high-street businesses in that it does not have a website where customers may browse for their favorite clothing and accessories.

Primark customers must visit one of the retailer’s stores to get their hands on whatever they’ve seen on the retailer’s social media channels.

Primark recently created a stir on its official Instagram page.

The low-cost shop uploaded a snapshot of a sleeveless sweater (£13) and a pair of shorts (£10) from their dusky pink loungewear set.

Primark captioned the photo, “Comfy but elegant is always our Monday feel.” Shorts £10/€12, top £13/€16”.

The set was a hit with Primark’s 8.9 million followers, with over 15,000 likes in the first two hours after it was shared to the popular social media site.

In the comments section, customers expressed their opinions.

“It’s getting to that time of year where comfies are a must,” Dominique said.

“I can confirm, I got this with a hoodie and it’s sooo nice, I can’t stop wearing it,” Ana commented.

“It’s really beautiful,” Olga added.

“Absolutely love everything about this outfit,” Linda said.

“Need this,” Tanya stated.

“Ooo dis cute,” Belinda exclaimed.

“Oooh, I like this,” Laura said, tagging a friend.

“Omg, I love this,” Jean added.