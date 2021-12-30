‘Pretty much over,’ Alan Shearer declares, before delivering a’really painful’ Liverpool message.

Alan Shearer believes Manchester City’s defense is too strong for Liverpool and Chelsea to catch them in the Premier League title chase.

On Wednesday evening, Phil Foden scored the game’s only goal at Brentford, putting Pep Guardiola’s side eight points clear of second-placed Chelsea, who were beaten to a 1-1 draw by Brighton.

City also have a nine-point lead over Liverpool, although the Reds have a game in hand.

Despite their title competitors’ recent struggles, the champions have been a picture of consistency, winning their past ten Premier League games in a row.

After Leicester’s defeat, Liverpool’s manager made a blunt admission about catching Man City.

Liverpool loses the wrong game as a £100 million decline reveals the truth about the title chase.

“They’re seldom conceding,” Shearer said on Amazon Sport, “which is going to make it very difficult for Liverpool and Chelsea to get back into this race.”

“Especially with Man City’s next two league games, if they win them, it’s pretty much game over, isn’t it?”

“It’s still a race, there’s lots of games left to be played,” said another pundit and former City star Nigel de Jong. “Chelsea and Liverpool won’t make it easy.”

“City obtaining the three points to coast ahead even with Chelsea conceding late I think that’s Chelsea’s problem, they’ve been surrendering too many goals and late goals dropping points, which is making City’s job simpler.”

City travel to Arsenal on January 1, and if they win, they will be 11 points ahead of Liverpool when they visit Thomas Tuchel’s side for a blockbuster match the following day.

Both teams’ title ambitions appear to be riding on that crucial match at Stamford Bridge.