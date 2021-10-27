Preston North End against Liverpool is broadcast on what channel? Time of kick-off and live stream.

Preston are seeking to extend their unbeaten run to 23 games in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday night.

Jurgen Klopp will be eager to keep the momentum rolling as his team attempts to book a place in the quarter finals following their 5-0 thrashing of Manchester United.

With Takumi Minamino and a brace from Divock Origi leading Liverpool to a 3-0 win against Norwich in the last round last month, a much-changed squad is expected this weekend.

Preston are presently 19th in the Championship, just six points outside the play-off places, and will be looking to bounce back from their 2-0 loss to Blackpool on Saturday.

The Carabao Cup match between Liverpool and Preston takes place at Deepdale on Wednesday, October 27th at 7:45pm.

Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event will broadcast coverage beginning at 7 p.m.

If you don’t already have a Sky Sports subscription, you may upgrade or check out the current packages by clicking here.

In his pre-match press conference, Pep Lijnders revealed that Naby Keita’s injury at Old Trafford is not as bad as first thought.

The midfielder was badly bruised in the challenge that earned Paul Pogba a red card on Sunday, and he will miss Wednesday’s match.

The cup tie has also been ruled out for James Milner, Thiago Alcantara, and Fabinho.

Liverpool U23 coach Barry Lewtas, on the other hand, has hinted at which young Reds might be included against Preston.

Kaide Gordon, Tyler Morton, Mateusz Musialowski, and James Balagizi were all left out of the U23 squad’s match against Blackburn on Monday night, while Conor Bradley began on the bench.

Preston will be missing winger Josh Murphy, who sustained an injury during training, as well as Ched Evans and Matthew Olosunde.