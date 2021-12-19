Premier League clubs Everton and Liverpool will meet to discuss postponing fixtures.

According to reports, Everton and Liverpool will meet with other Premier League clubs to discuss the prospect of postponing festive fixtures.

The recent increase in Covid-19 instances has hit both Merseyside clubs, as well as the majority of clubs in the Premier League.

Due to an increase in cases within the Leicester City players, the Blues’ Premier League match against them has been postponed.

Virgil van Dijk, Fabinho, and Curtis Jones were all absent from Liverpool’s midweek triumph over Newcastle due to positive tests, while Thiago Alcantara was out from Sunday’s tie with Tottenham due to a probable positive result.

All Premier League clubs will meet on Monday, according to The Athletic, to examine the prospect of temporarily suspending fixtures during the holiday season.

The round of fixtures in question, according to the source, will take place on December 28, 29, and 30, leaving Boxing Day games undisturbed.

The meeting will begin at 1 p.m. on Monday, with all 20 Premier League clubs expected to attend.

Six Premier League matches were postponed this weekend owing to Covid-19 cases reported across the top league.

Manchester United vs. Brighton, Aston Villa vs. Burnley, Southampton vs. Brentford, Watford vs. Crystal Palace, West Ham vs. Norwich City, and Everton vs. Leicester City are among the matches that have been canceled.