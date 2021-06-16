Premier League clubs are interested in signing Liverpool defender Nat Phillips.

According to sources, Newcastle United have emerged as Burnley’s main contenders for Liverpool defender Nat Phillips.

After his strong performances for the Reds this season, both Burnley and Newcastle are thought to be interested in the 24-year-old.

After injuries to Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez, and Joel Matip, Phillips had a breakout season at Anfield, and Newcastle are thought to have a £50 million transfer window war chest.

Last season, the defender excelled when he stepped up in a pinch for Liverpool after Van Dijk, Gomez, and Matip all went down with injury, but he may now want to play first-team football.

Phillips’ prospects of making the team are minimal, with three centre-backs expected to return from injury and new £35 million signing Ibrahima Konate joining from RB Leipzig.

The Clarets are looking for defensive reinforcements and have already made a proposal for Nathan Collins of Stoke City. They are also interested in Nottingham Forest’s Joe Worrall and Collins’ teammate Harry Souttar.