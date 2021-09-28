Prediction for Porto versus Liverpool: Mo Salah and Sadio Mane are expected to demolish the Portuguese giants once more.

Following Saturday’s goalfest, Liverpool’s focus shifts to the Champions League, where they will try to secure the best possible position with a win over Porto before facing La Liga champions Atletico Madrid.

The Reds are the overwhelming favourites at 8/11 with Grosvenor Sport, while Porto is 19/5 and a draw is 29/10.

Tom Phillips of The Inside Track was bang on with his forecast of Mo Salah finding the net, and with two shots on target, his over 1.5 shots on target bet paid off as well.

Salah, on the other hand, will be unhappy after going from a 2-1 lead to a 3-3 draw against Premier League newcomers Brentford at the Brentford Community Stadium.

Despite having only 32 percent possession, the Reds dominated possession, passing, set-pieces, and passing accuracy, but they were unable to prevent Brentford from scoring three times.

They now go to the Estadio do Dragao with the hopes of extending their perfect record against Porto and maintaining their early lead over Atletico Madrid, whom they have not faced since Diego Simeone’s team knocked them out in March 2020.

Mo Salah is a 26/25 chance to score at any time. 7/4 for Sadio Mane to score at any point.

Stats for the team

Liverpool averages 13.5 total corners per game and has only had one game with fewer than 10 total corners, which came against Norwich City in the Carabao Cup.

Grosvenor Sport is offering over 10.5 total corners at evens.

Given that Liverpool has only completed two games with four cards in all competitions – the rest have finished under that – under 3.5 total cards is worth considering at 13/10.

Players to keep an eye on

Salah and Sadio Mane of Liverpool have a strong record against Porto in Europe’s top club competition.

The wingers have combined for six goals in four games, with Mane being the most lethal, scoring four times.

Luis Diaz will be Porto’s greatest attacking threat, with the midfielder scoring five goals and providing an assist in eight games this season. He’s a 15/4 favorite. “The summary has come to an end.”