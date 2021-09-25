Prediction for Brentford vs Liverpool: Salah is expected to disappoint Premier League newcomers.

Liverpool will be seeking to keep up their good record when they face Brentford, who have had a strong start to life in the Premier League.

With Grosvenor Sport, Liverpool are the clear favourites at 12/25, while Brentford are 6/1 and a draw is 17/5.

According to Tom Phillips of The Inside Track, Mo Salah will prosper in this encounter, with the striker expected to test Brentford goalkeeper David Raya.

Both teams will be back in league action on Saturday evening after impressive displays in the Carabao Cup midweek.

A much-changed Liverpool side did not falter as they returned to Carrow Road for the second time this season with a controlled performance, winning 3-0, while Brentford stole the show by easily defeating Oldham Athletic.

Liverpool, on the other hand, will be seeking to maintain their good league record against newly promoted teams, and Jurgen Klopp will be looking to keep his team sharp ahead of their Champions League trip to Porto on Tuesday.

Mo Salah is a 50/50 chance of scoring at any point. Over 1.5 shots on target for Mo Salah – evens

Stats for the team

This will be Liverpool’s 60th Premier League stadium, with the Reds having won 57 of the previous 59, the best record of any team in England’s top flight.

Brentford will be trying to be a bogey team for Liverpool, who have only lost once in their last 27 league matches against newly promoted sides, a 1-0 setback at Anfield last season against Fulham. They had previously won 22 games and drawn four.

Player to keep an eye on

You can’t talk about Liverpool without mentioning Mo Salah – the Egyptian has been a force since arriving on Merseyside, and he has six goal involvements in five league matches – including four goals – in his fourth season.

With their open style of play, Brentford’s midfield might provide Salah with the space he needs to perfect his inverted role on the right wing.

